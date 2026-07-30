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TikToker charged over video threatening Ruto's children pleads guilty

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 30, 2026
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A man has pleaded guilty to charges of offensive conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace after he posted a video threatening to kill and defile President William Ruto's children.

Hesbon Mauti Thomas appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo on Thursday, where he admitted the criminal charge of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace contrary to Section 94(1) of the Penal Code linked to content shared under the TikTok handle PROVIDENT@bonifaceaminga.

According to the charge sheet, Thomas allegedly posted a video on June 25, 2026, in which he altered the words to make threats to the Head of State's son, George Ruto, and his daughter.

The prosecution informed the court that although the accused had entered a guilty plea, it required additional time to compile the evidence that will form the factual basis of the charge before the court could proceed to sentencing.

State Counsel asked the court to defer the reading of facts, mitigation and sentencing until Friday.

"The prosecution seeks that the matter be mentioned tomorrow to enable us to avail all the evidence before reading the facts," the prosecutor submitted.

Magistrate Onsarigo granted the request and directed that Thomas be held at Industrial Area Remand Prison pending the next mention.

The matter will be mentioned tomorrow for facts reading, mitigation and sentencing.

Thomas was arrested on July 21, 2026, without a warrant and was arraigned in custody, with the apprehension report placed before the court on July 30, 2026. 

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President William Ruto TikToker Penal Code Industrial Area Remand Prison
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