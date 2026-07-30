Inside Ruto's bid to woo Kalonzo as running mate

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared his presidential bid ahead of the 2027 General Election. [File, Standard]

Details have emerged about intensified efforts by the Kenya Kwanza administration to woo Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to President William Ruto’s fold ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sources intimated to The Standard that the parliamentary leadership in President Ruto’s inner circle met overseas, where they tasked one of them to deliver Kalonzo to the broad-based coalition.