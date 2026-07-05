Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Complicit: How ODM has traded Raila's legacy for Ruto's power

By Harold Odhiambo | Jul. 5, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Police officers forcefully arrest a protester during the Gen Z protest anniversary in Nairobi on June 25, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The winds of change have swept through the once-dedicated democratic ideals- the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party- as party stalwarts bask in the glory of President William Ruto's repressive tactic of state abductions against critics and perceived opponents.

The very foundation that the late ODM leader Raila Odinga built as a basis for the broad-based government has been trashed. The ten-point agenda was supposed to help the country navigate the murky waters of poor governance and protests that had threatened the Ruto regime. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Police Abductions State-linked Abductions Enforced Disappearances Political Handouts
.

Latest Stories

Rhumba icon Samba Mapangala confirms Kenya comeback after two-year absence
Rhumba icon Samba Mapangala confirms Kenya comeback after two-year absence
Features
By Ben Ahenda
11 mins ago
How Machakos lost its chance to become Kenya's capital
Travel & Leisure
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
17 mins ago
How North Eastern Kenya could hold the key to State House
Opinion
By Caleb Atemi
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Complicit: How ODM has traded Raila's legacy for Ruto's power
By Harold Odhiambo 26 mins ago
Complicit: How ODM has traded Raila's legacy for Ruto's power
Recycled cabinet: Court-ordered reshuffle revives scrutiny of Ruto's broad-based ministers
By Juliet Omelo 26 mins ago
Recycled cabinet: Court-ordered reshuffle revives scrutiny of Ruto's broad-based ministers
Ol Kalou decides: The making of Ruto-Gachagua fight for Mt Kenya supremacy
By Josphat Thiong’o 26 mins ago
Ol Kalou decides: The making of Ruto-Gachagua fight for Mt Kenya supremacy
How police protected goons attacking Linda Mwananchi convoy
By Stanley Ongwae 26 mins ago
How police protected goons attacking Linda Mwananchi convoy
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved