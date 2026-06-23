Ruto cancelled Congo trip over ebola scare, Duale tells court

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale appears in the dock at the Milimani High Court in Nairobi on June 23, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Fresh details have emerged that President William Ruto cancelled a planned presidential visit to Congo-Brazzaville on May 26, 2026, following a warning from the Ministry of Health over the growing Ebola outbreak.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale made the revelations before the Milimani High Court in Nairobi on Tuesday while defending the government's decision to continue building an Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base despite a court order barring the development.