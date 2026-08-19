Mr President, will you ever crush goons?

Goonism in Kenya.[File, Standard]

Every time political violence occurs, President William Ruto is usually out of the country and when he jets back, he assures the country that his administration would end goonism and lawlessness.

The last time the country witnessed political violence was during the Ol Kalou by-election on July 16, last month, where two people were killed while over 20 people were left fighting for their lives in hospitals; the President announced he had directed the Inspector General of Police to deal decisively with goons.