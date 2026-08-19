Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Untouchable goons: The brazen political militia reigning terror on opposition

By Wesley Abong'o | Aug. 19, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Goons attack Linda Mwanachi Convoy at Koduogo in Homabay County.[Sammy Omingo,Standard]

They are well-known, loud, untouchable and unapologetic. Their language is one-fear and violence against anyone opposing the push for President William Ruto’s reelection and that of senior ODM politicians bankrolling their activities.

To the residents of Homa Bay, stepping on their path or fronting an alternative political worldview is a magnet enough to attract a life-threatening beating, insults, and threats. They are the group unafraid to hide their faces from cameras and have been issuing threats on social media as security agencies join other Kenyans as spectators to the online bravado by a seemingly organized political gang.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Hired Goons Untouchable Goons Linda Mwananchi Brigade Homa Bay County
.

Latest Stories

Small-scale traders halt cargo clearance over rising levies
Small-scale traders halt cargo clearance over rising levies
Business
By John Maina
11 mins ago
Appointment of Dr Richard Lesiyampe as KNH boss challenged
Health & Science
By Nancy Gitonga
11 mins ago
Ojwang gets MPs nod to chair policing oversight authority
National
By Josphat Thiongó
11 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

ICC ghosts: Descent into lawlessness pushes United Opposition to international court
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
ICC ghosts: Descent into lawlessness pushes United Opposition to international court
Why learners at Senior School can't read or do basic maths
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano 1 hr ago
Why learners at Senior School can't read or do basic maths
Kenya braces for El Nino fury as floods threaten massive destruction
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Kenya braces for El Nino fury as floods threaten massive destruction
Opposition renews push to keep Smartmatic out of 2027 election
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Opposition renews push to keep Smartmatic out of 2027 election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved