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Obado denies involvement in Sharon Otieno's murder, seeks mercy from her family

By Kamau Muthoni | Aug. 19, 2026
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Former Governor of Migori County, Okoth Obado, at the Milimani Law Courts on July 23, 2027. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Former Migori Governor now claims a witch-hunt by unknown persons while at the same time seeking an olive branch from Sharon Belyne Otieno’s parents.

Despite being found guilty, a probation report filed before the court indicates that Obado insists that he had nothing to do with the gruesome murder and did not participate in the heinous act.

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Okoth Obado Former Migori Governor Sharon Otieno Murder Case
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