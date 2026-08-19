Obado denies involvement in Sharon Otieno's murder, seeks mercy from her family

Former Migori Governor now claims a witch-hunt by unknown persons while at the same time seeking an olive branch from Sharon Belyne Otieno’s parents.
Despite being found guilty, a probation report filed before the court indicates that Obado insists that he had nothing to do with the gruesome murder and did not participate in the heinous act.
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