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From Mwenda Mbijiwe to Bongoko and Wamuyu: How probe gaps and State silence shroud missing persons cases

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 8, 2026

Mwenda Mbijiwe, a former Kenya Air Force officer and security analyst, has been missing since June 2021. [File, Standard]

Jane Gatwiri has not stopped counting the days. As of this week, her son Mwenda Mbijiwe, a former Kenya Air Force officer, security analyst, and aspiring politician, has been missing for 1,820 days.

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Mwenda Mbijiwe Bongoko Bosire State-linked Forced Disappearances State-linked Missing Persons
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