Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Government spends Sh4 billion on Madaraka Day preparations in Wajir

By Edwin Nyarangi | May. 31, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo addresses the Press on preparedness for Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir county, on May 31, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government has spent Sh4 billion on infrastructure development in readiness for Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir County on June 1. 

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said that the government has beefed up security in the northern Kenya County in readiness for the 63rd edition of Madaraka Day. 

Omollo said that President William Ruto will lead the nation in marking the celebrations at the newly constructed 10,000-seater Wajir Stadium.

"The government has spent Sh4 billion for infrastructure development in Wajir County in preparation for the Madaraka Day celebrations," he said. 

The PS told a press briefing in Wajir Town that the President will hold an engagement with leaders in Northern Eastern on Sunday evening and will still be around after Madaraka Day celebrations for other engagements. 

Omollo announced that the President will host his guests for a state luncheon at the Wajir State Lodge with the official ceremony at the Stadium expected to end at noon. 

The PS said that the stadium gates are expected to be open as from 3 am and will be closed by 7 am on Monday morning. 

"We are out to show case the best in Northern Kenya with celebrations starting at 8 AM and expected to be complete by midday to pave way for afternoon prayers by the Muslim faithfuls, " said Omollo. 

The PS noted that six affordable housing projects are ongoing in North Eastern, with four in Garissa and one project each in Wajir and Mandera counties.

At the Wajir Stadium the military and the various teams expected to entertain guests conducted rehearsal on Sunday afternoon in readiness for the national event. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Madaraka Day Celebrations Wajir County Interior PS Raymond Omollo President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Sifuna Decides
Sifuna Decides
Cartoons
By Harry
21 secs ago
Wetang'ula urges Education Ministry to enforce school safety standards
Education
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi
38 mins ago
Government spends Sh4 billion on Madaraka Day preparations in Wajir
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Appellate court saves UK nurse from losing Sh92.1 million property to Kenyan man
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Appellate court saves UK nurse from losing Sh92.1 million property to Kenyan man
Mbadi pushes back on calls to cut State's wasteful spending
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Mbadi pushes back on calls to cut State's wasteful spending
Diesel shipment under scrutiny as experts flag irregular fuel checks
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Diesel shipment under scrutiny as experts flag irregular fuel checks
ODM's moment of reckoning: Why Kisumu rally will test party unity
By Sunday Standard Team 4 hrs ago
ODM's moment of reckoning: Why Kisumu rally will test party unity
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved