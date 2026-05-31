Firm says Africa Day highlights role of diversity, innovation in economic growth

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Cigna Healthcare employees during Africa Day celebrations in Nairobi. [Noel Nabiswa, Standard]

As Africa celebrates Africa Day, discussions are focusing not only on the continent’s achievements but also on the importance of diversity, inclusion, and innovation in building stronger workplaces and economies.

Industry leaders said Africa’s greatest strength is its people. From its young workforce to the creativity and resilience of its communities, Africans continue to drive business growth and development across the continent.

They urged organisations to go beyond policies and create workplaces where employees feel valued, respected, and included.

The Cigna Healthcare team, led by Country Director Maxine Claessens, said Africa Day provides an important opportunity for organisations to recognise the cultures, identities, and experiences of their employees.

“Companies operating in different markets need to understand that culture influences how people communicate, work together, and lead,” Claessens said. “Inclusion is strongest when it is practiced every day and not treated as just a policy.”

Maureen Abuti, Human Resource Manager at Cigna Healthcare, added that celebrating African heritage should be part of a wider commitment to creating a sense of belonging and equal opportunities for all employees.

She explained that when people feel their backgrounds and identities are respected, they are more confident in sharing ideas, building trust, and working effectively with colleagues.

“In multicultural teams, understanding different cultures improves teamwork,” Abuti said. “It helps people listen to one another, avoid misunderstandings, and appreciate different perspectives. Employees perform better when they feel respected and valued.”

Claessens also highlighted Africa’s growing workforce, noting that more than 60 per cent of the continent’s population is under the age of 25.

“African talent is already influencing how global companies operate and innovate,” he said. “The continent has a young, fast-growing workforce with strong digital skills and a deep understanding of local needs.”

He emphasized that access to healthcare is essential for economic growth because healthy people are more productive and can contribute more effectively to their communities and workplaces.

“When employees can access healthcare easily and receive treatment early, businesses and communities become stronger,” he said.

Claessens also noted that employers across Africa are increasingly looking for healthcare solutions that focus on prevention and address the needs of diverse populations.

As Africa Day celebrations continue across the continent, both leaders expressed confidence in Africa’s future, pointing to its innovation, entrepreneurship, and strong sense of community.

“Africa’s potential is clear to see every day through its talent, innovation, businesses, and communities,” Claessens said.