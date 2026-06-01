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Sh10.7b puzzle: Intrigues into the decade-long court battle for the soul of Dusit D2 property

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 1, 2026
A section of Dusit D2 hotel in Nairobi located along river driver. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Behind the polished façade of Nairobi’s Dusit D2 complex lies a decade-long legal war that has ballooned from a Sh703 million property dispute into a Sh10.7 billion battle threatening to swallow the landmark Riverside property.

Eight years before the January 15, 2019 terror attack, Synergy Industrial Credit Limited came into Cape Holdings Limited’s life.

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