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Ruto: Wandeto's death will not go unanswered

By Fred Kagonye | May. 21, 2026
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President William Ruto speaking in Mombasa County on May 21, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has cautioned opposition leaders against dividing the country along tribal and ethnic lines.

Speaking in Mombasa, he accused the leaders of lacking plans to deal with Kenya’s problems, saying that they only preach insults, hatred and tribalism.

 “You will not divide our nation using ethnicity and hate,” he said.

He said that political leaders should be gauged on the work they have done, plans, track record and the vision they have for Kenya.

The President sensationally linked politics as the motive behind the attack against Racheal Wandeto, who died on May 18 after she was doused and attacked with a flammable liquid.

He called out leaders that he did not name, saying that their rhetoric of calling their critics traitors may have pushed her attackers, adding that her life will not go unanswered.

He cautioned the politicians, saying that they will answer one day for their utterances and actions.

However, police are investigating several angles, and in court, when they applied for custodial orders, the incitement-to-attack angle did not feature.

Makadara Resident Magistrate Juma Maiya granted the police 10 days to hold the suspect Josiah Njeru Njiru as they conduct investigations.

Ruto had jetted back in the country from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan tours and moved to the coastal region with goodies and promises.

He said that during his five-day tour of the Tana River, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Taita Taveta and Lamu counties, he will issue the residents with 33,025 title deeds.

According to Ruto, the government had set aside Sh3 billion for the purchase of a ferry to be delivered in December 2026 to serve Kenyans using the Likoni crossing channel.

“By December, we will have a new ferry to reduce the congestion here at this ferry,” he said, adding that a further Sh500 million would be invested in the Mtongwe ferry to improve mobility.

He said that his administration was addressing the needs of squatters at risk of eviction by absentee landlords.

According to Ruto, over 200,000 families had been affected.

He said that he had engaged the absentee landlords for the surrender of their land to resettle the squatters.

Ruto said that the government has the title deeds for the pieces of land and directed the Ministry of Lands to engage surveyors to being the subdivision of the lands for resettlement.

“In 90 days, I will be back to issue 200,00 title deeds to over 1 million Kenyans, they will call home to the place they live today, they will stop being squatters,” he said.

According to the President, Kenya is one country and was enough for all Kenyans to get a share for their satisfaction.

“We do not have enough for anybody’s greed.”

According to the President, since August 2022, land reforms have been treated as a cornerstone of national transformation.

“Across the country, we have so far issued nearly 1.5 million title deeds, of which over 380,000 have been delivered here in the Coast region alone, accounting for more than 25% of all title deeds issued nationally.”

He added that his administration was strengthening the registration of community land to protect communal heritage and secure the rights of local communities.

Six units have already been formalised in Taita Taveta and Tana River, and a further nine are currently under processing across the region.

He said that the broad-based government had allowed him to deliver to Kenyans in different parts, adding that he would not be deterred.

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