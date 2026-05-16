Sifuna to work with Matiangi, Kalonzo to unseat Ruto

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Winnie Odinga a the burial ceremony of Senator Onyonka's mother in Kisii County. [@edwinsifuna, X]

Opposition politicians have once again reaffirmed their commitment to build a united force that can unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the burial of Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka's mother, Teresia Onyonka, the United Opposition principals, leaders of ODM's Linda Mwananchi faction and presidential aspirant David Maraga vowed to form a united front to face the president.

The leaders launched scathing attacks on President Ruto's regime, claiming he had failed Kenyans. Meanwhile, leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration who attended the burial faced hostility from sections of mourners, with National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro being heckled by the crowd.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka expressed confidence that the opposition would defeat Ruto and urged leaders to remain united.

"It is clear that Ruto is going to be a one-term president but we should understand that elections are a process," Kalonzo said.

He also challenged former Chief Justice David Maraga to formally join the opposition outfit as talks on a joint presidential strategy continue.

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua said opposition principals were committed to staying together and would eventually rally behind one candidate.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i also expressed confidence that the opposition would eventually settle on a joint candidate to challenge Ruto.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna urged opposition leaders to bury past differences and work together.

"We want to make it easy to flush Ruto out of office. He doesn't deserve an extra day in the high office," he said. "We shall need each other and we will need to reconcile at one point. But I am ready to work with you. We all should agree that it's not about our individual differences, but a United team for a common goal," he said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino criticised the government’s economic policies, accusing the administration of worsening the cost of living.

"The Government wants to make live harder for Kenyans and there is no way we are going to take it down our throats. We demand that action follows the hike of fuel prices and they should be reviewed downward."

Winnie Odinga also took aim at Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, accusing him of politicising the National Treasury.

“The National Treasury is not a political office. It is not a personal office. It is not a platform to talk to us the way you want. The work of that office is to manage the country’s resources,” said Winnie.