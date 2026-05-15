Woman sues ex-hubby over unpaid dowry, conjugal rights

The woman claims her former husband persistently failed to fulfill his conjugal obligations during their marriage. [iStockphoto]

A woman has moved to the High Court in Nairobi seeking the annulment of her marriage, accusing her former husband of denying her conjugal rights, failing to provide maintenance, and neglecting to pay dowry as agreed.

In court documents, the woman, identified as SMA, alleged that her former husband, codenamed SFD, persistently failed to fulfill his conjugal obligations during their marriage, which she argued violated her marital rights under Islamic law. “This persistent failure, combined with a lack of maintenance and acts of cruelty, significantly destroyed the foundation of the marriage and made continued cohabitation unbearable,” the court heard.