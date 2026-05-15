Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Woman sues ex-hubby over unpaid dowry, conjugal rights

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 15, 2026
The woman claims her former husband persistently failed to fulfill his conjugal obligations during their marriage. [iStockphoto]

A woman has moved to the High Court in Nairobi seeking the annulment of her marriage, accusing her former husband of denying her conjugal rights, failing to provide maintenance, and neglecting to pay dowry as agreed.

In court documents, the woman, identified as SMA, alleged that her former husband, codenamed SFD, persistently failed to fulfill his conjugal obligations during their marriage, which she argued violated her marital rights under Islamic law. “This persistent failure, combined with a lack of maintenance and acts of cruelty, significantly destroyed the foundation of the marriage and made continued cohabitation unbearable,” the court heard.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Conjugal Rights Divorce Cases Islamic Marriages Sharia Law
.

Latest Stories

Societies risk suspension if they fail to file annual returns within 60 days
Societies risk suspension if they fail to file annual returns within 60 days
Crime and Justice
By Fred Kagonye
17 mins ago
Tiger bag goes viral in China after Elon Musk's son steals spotlight at Beijing summit
Diaspora
By Joan Oyiela
26 mins ago
Court allows DPP to withdraw Sh73.5m Obado case after Sh235m repayment
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court allows DPP to withdraw Sh73.5m Obado case after Sh235m repayment
By Nancy Gitonga 26 mins ago
Court allows DPP to withdraw Sh73.5m Obado case after Sh235m repayment
Drug queen walks free: Joyce Akinyi beats system again as men pay price
By Nancy Gitonga 47 mins ago
Drug queen walks free: Joyce Akinyi beats system again as men pay price
Woman sues ex-hubby over unpaid dowry, conjugal rights
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Woman sues ex-hubby over unpaid dowry, conjugal rights
Why United Opposition could crush Ruto in 2027 election
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Why United Opposition could crush Ruto in 2027 election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved