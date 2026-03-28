×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Fractured OODM: Defining moment for Orange as factions maintain hardline stance

By Irene Githinji | Mar. 28, 2026
ODM leaders during the ODM Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi on March 27,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Yesterday marked a re-defining moment and, for some, the beginning of the end for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The only common factor in the two parallel ODM functions, held in Nairobi, was the many times that the late Party Leader Raila Odinga’s name was mentioned, in addition to heavy exchange of words.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM SDC ODM Wrangles ODM Succession Wars ODM at Crossroads
.

Latest Stories

Kevin Sorbo, Elon Musk, lead backlash against Spain in controversial euthanasia case
Kevin Sorbo, Elon Musk, lead backlash against Spain in controversial euthanasia case
Diaspora
By Jael Wakesho
15 mins ago
Why we should trust Karen Nyamu on AI Bill
Columnists
By Mark Oloo
16 mins ago
Why we need more research on folklore
Columnists
By Prof Egara Kabaji
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fractured OODM: Defining moment for Orange as factions maintain hardline stance
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Fractured OODM: Defining moment for Orange as factions maintain hardline stance
Mbadi: There will be no new taxes in this year's budget
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Mbadi: There will be no new taxes in this year's budget
How police guarded Oburu's SDC, but disrupted Sifuna's meeting
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
How police guarded Oburu's SDC, but disrupted Sifuna's meeting
Resigned? Sifuna says cannot be Secretary General of Oburu Oginga
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Resigned? Sifuna says cannot be Secretary General of Oburu Oginga
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved