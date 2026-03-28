Fractured OODM: Defining moment for Orange as factions maintain hardline stance

Yesterday marked a re-defining moment and, for some, the beginning of the end for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
The only common factor in the two parallel ODM functions, held in Nairobi, was the many times that the late Party Leader Raila Odinga’s name was mentioned, in addition to heavy exchange of words.
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