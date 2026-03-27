Linda Mwananchi faction accuses Ruto of meddling in ODM affairs

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Caroli Omondi at Ufungamano House on March 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A breakaway Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) faction holding a parallel meeting at Ufungamano House in Nairobi has accused President William Ruto of interfering in opposition politics.

Leaders aligned to the Linda Mwananchi wing are meeting at Ufungamano House, while another ODM faction is holding a Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuri grounds.

The rival gatherings have exposed deep divisions within ODM, founded by the late opposition leader Raila Odinga, as competing camps battle over leadership and the party’s direction.

The Ufungamano meeting is led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other leaders opposed to growing cooperation between ODM and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Sifuna said the meeting was properly convened under his authority as Secretary General, even as police sealed off access to the venue.

“We are here in peace. We gave notice of the meeting but we can see the venue cordoned off by police,” said Sifuna.

He defended the gathering as a legitimate delegates meeting and called for fresh internal elections.

“Our party is going through turbulence. We want a national delegates conference where leaders are elected fairly.”

The Nairobi Senator declared the Jamhuri grounds convention illegal. “The convention at Jamhuri today is illegal. Those without authority are making decisions for the party,” he said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during an ODM-Linda Mwananchi forum at Ufungamano House on March 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Sifuna further criticised any cooperation between ODM and the government, saying, “We cannot support a system that uses police to disrupt political meetings,” adding that ODM must remain true to Raila Odinga’s ideals.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi also accused the rival faction of working with the government to take over the party. “They have arranged an illegal meeting while ours is the legitimate one. The President is using police to block us,” Osotsi said.

He alleged that legitimate delegates were blocked from entering the venue and replaced with hired supporters.

“They have blocked our delegates and brought in hired crowds dressed in party colours,” he claimed.

Osotsi vowed that the faction would continue resisting what he called efforts to weaken Kenya’s multiparty democracy.