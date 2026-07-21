How to access, download your KCSE certificate online

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KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has launched digital KCSE certificates, allowing candidates who sat exams from 1989 to access, download and verify them online.

The new platform lets eligible candidates generate electronic certificates in PDF format and share them with employers, universities and other institutions without visiting KNEC offices.

"Now you can access, download and verify your KCSE certificate online. Sign up today and start verifying your certificate instantly," said KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere.

Who can access the e-certificate?

The service is available to candidates who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination from 1989 onwards.

Why did KNEC introduce the platform?

KNEC says the platform is part of its digital transformation strategy to improve access to examination services and strengthen certificate security.

The council also aims to reduce delays in collecting certificates, eliminate unnecessary travel to schools or KNEC offices and make it easier for institutions to verify academic credentials.

The online verification system is also expected to curb certificate forgery.

How do you register?

Candidates must visit the KNEC e-certificate portal and create an applicant account using their full name and email address.

The system sends a six-digit One-Time Password (OTP) to the registered email address, which must be entered within 10 minutes to activate the account.

Existing users can log in using their email address and request a fresh OTP.

Before using the service, applicants must complete their profile by providing their full names, date of birth, citizenship, phone number and National ID number where applicable.

KNEC says the information helps match applicants' records with examination data.

How do you download the certificate?

After completing the profile, candidates should select Generate E-Certificate, enter their KCSE index number, examination year and examination type before proceeding to payment.

The system checks the details against KNEC records before directing applicants to pay through the available online options, including M-Pesa STK Push.

Once payment is confirmed, the certificate is available immediately in PDF format and can be downloaded, saved or printed.

Can employers verify the certificate?

Yes. KNEC has introduced an online verification service for employers, universities, professional bodies and other organisations.

The process requires the candidate's consent. Applicants upload the downloaded e-certificate, provide the recipient's details, complete payment and KNEC sends an official verification report directly to the selected institution.

Applicants also receive an email confirming the verification has been completed.

What are the benefits?

According to KNEC, the platform provides instant access to certificates, speeds up verification by employers and universities, reduces reliance on physical documents and strengthens protection against certificate forgery.

It also cuts paperwork, makes it easier to retrieve certificates issued over the past three decades and reduces the need for candidates to travel long distances to collect or verify their documents.

The launch addresses challenges that have affected former candidates for years, including delays in collecting certificates from schools and difficulties verifying academic credentials.

"Candidates no longer have to rely solely on physical certificates. Instead, they can securely access, download and verify their KCSE certificates online, providing a faster, more reliable and more convenient way of managing academic credentials in the digital age," noted Dr Njengere.