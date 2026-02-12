I am still the ODM secretary general, Sifuna says

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the press conference.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has said that he is the duly elected Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement party, a day after a section of the National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to kick him out.

“I remain a loyal member and the duly elected Secretary General of the ODM party, I remain committed to the struggle for a fair, just and democratic Kenya,” he said.

This comes a day after the NEC held a meeting in Mombasa, led by party leader Oburu Odinga and chairperson Glady Wanga resolved to replace him with his deputy Catherine Omanyo.

Sifuna linked his removal to his opposition to President William Ruto’s re-election bid that is being supported by a section of leaders and members of the party, while terming the NEC decision as illegal, unprocedural and violation of the party constitution.

According to the Senator, he had not been informed of any complaints against him, be it of indiscipline, incompetence or insubordination in the execution of his roles as SG.

He has stated that he had never been invited to respond to any complaints on any matter that would constitute grounds for removal of a Secretary General, and that not lawful organ of the party had invited him to any hearing.

“I have held an continue to hold the firm position that this country cannot afford another five years of his expensive, divisive, incompetent and disastrous Ruto misadventure. Kleptocracy is not a philosophy that an entire nation can give a second chance,” he said.

He said that he would never betray the ideals and principles of the late Raila Odinga, praising him for keeping the party united despite differences in opinion.

According to the Senator, Odinga would never allow the party to be turned into an appendage of the state to rubber stamp decision from State House.

“Essentially, those now who purport to lead the party are aware that, for instance, the new party leader was installed unprocedurally and unconstitutionally; these shortcuts and illegal ethics reflect the bad manners that progressive institutions and individuals pick up as soon as they get cosy with William Ruto,” he said.

“I leave it to the party members to judge if this really is the path that Raila Odinga had set for us, just four months after his death, we can all agree that Raila must be turning in his grave.”

He said that Odinga’s spouse, Ida and his sister Ruth Odinga, among other have worked hard to unite the party, but there are other ODM leaders who have been answering to instructions from elsewhere and do not embrace dialogue.

The Nairobi Senator said that his stand is nothing to do with positions but to ensure that ODM remains a democratic institution speaking on behalf of Kenyans.

“Whatever actions I take from here obviously after wide consultations, will do so with my head held high knowing full well that I have never once let down my leader Odinga or members of this party who are its backbone.”

Sifuna said he would not back down but will fight for ODM through all lawful means until the end and will challenge illegalities in court and to the public.

“Surrender is not an option for us.”

He was addressing the press alongside deputy party leader and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Atieno Osotsi, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Embakasi MP Babu Owino, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, EALA MP Winnie Odinga, among other leaders.

Osotsi alleged that the Mombasa NEC was to be held at a later date, but Oburu held a meeting with President Ruto that greenlit it.

“I am surprised that he went ahead and made very critical decision of removing Sifuna as the SG,” said Osotsi while calling on ODM members to stand firm and resist effort by President Ruto to take over the party in a hostile manner.

“I want to ask membes especially from our stronghold, to remain calm, that Sifuna is going nowhere, and I had said that if Sifuna goes, I will also go.”

He alleged that there was an axis of evil within the party that has been helping President Ruto to wreck ODM.

Owino said that Sifuna’s removal was illegal and had not been taken on a light note, condemning the leaders behind the process.

“We know what Baba stood for. Baba stood for justice, fair hearing and trial and the meeting that took place in Mombasa was an illegal meeting, that was a kangaroo meeting,” he said.

Owino said that the leaders did not follow procedure despite taking an oath of office to protect the party’s constitution.

“There is no way illegal office holders can remove a legal office holder, SG, from office,” he said, adding that the only illegality committed by Sifuna was to fight for Kenyans.

Amisi described himself as the second victim of the coup, saying that he had been removed via a message on WhatsApp, which happened before the NEC meeting.

Orengo said that Sifuna speaks for the party and that he had implored upon President Ruto not to kill political parties.

“The problem in ODM is President Ruto, we are asking him to let ODM alone,” he said adding that he had not taken the party hostage but was in possession of the party.