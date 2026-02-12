Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman

ODM leaders at the Party's NEC Meeting at Pride Inn Hotel Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, one of the boldest voices in the party, who questioned the opaque move by a section of the party leadership to begin talks with President William Ruto, has been sacrificed by the faction allied to party leader Oburu Odinga, who chaired a National Executive Committee meeting yesterday that resolved to relieve him of his position.

Sifuna has been bold and unapologetic over his decision to oppose the endorsement by a section of leaders to support President Ruto’s 2027 bid, declaring that the party will field its own presidential candidate. He has also questioned the talks with UDA and maintained that the party had not entered into a deal with Ruto’s party regarding his re-election.