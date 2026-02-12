×
Sifuna to break silence on ODM ouster

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 12, 2026
 Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the Senate CPAC Committee meeting at Parliament on March 17, 2025. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has said that he will address the media on Thursday, February 12, after his ouster as the Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement party.

“Following yesterday’s events, I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and encouragement,” tweeted Sifuna.

“I will speak to the press this morning to address some of your concerns. Ahsanteni sana. God bless.”

His removal was confirmed on Wednesday after a meeting was held by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in Mombasa County led by party leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga.

Sifuna was replaced by his deputy and Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo who will hold the post in acting capacity.

He can challenge his ouster at the ODM party Disciplinary Committee or at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT).

ODM also said that it will hold a National Delegates Convention on March 27, 2026 to deliberate on the party’s strategic direction and key decisions for the party.

The NEC team was also attended by ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga, deputy chairmen Abdulswamad Nassir and Simba Arati, and Junet Mohamed.

The team said that there was concern within the party about the level of indiscipline, particularly among senior leadership signalling this is what led to Sifuna’s removal.

“The committee underscored that ODM is governed by its constitution, the rule of law, and collective decision-making through its duly constituted organs,” they said.

From the meeting, Oburu was mandated by the party to oversee negotiations with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance as they seek to ink a deal for the 2027 elections.

The party also announced that they had begun the process of withdrawing from the Azimio la Umoja coalition. 

