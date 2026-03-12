MPs flag funding gaps, governance challenges in universities

Audio By Vocalize

Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education chair Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka meeting universities over pending audit queries on March 12, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Members of the National Assembly have raised concerns over emerging governance and funding challenges affecting universities and technical institutions, warning that the issues could strain operations across the country.



The concerns emerged during a session of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, chaired by Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka, which examined pending audit queries from several tertiary institutions.



The committee said it will consult the Ministry of Education, the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and the National Treasury to address funding gaps and delays in the disbursement of funds.



At Egerton University, MPs questioned the continued use of manual processes despite the existence of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. Vice Chancellor Prof. Isaac Kibwage explained that delays were due to challenges with the service provider but assured that the system will soon be fully operational.



The university generates about Sh800 million annually from research activities, but Prof. Kibwage cautioned that the government’s new university funding model could put institutions under financial strain.



“The new funding model may place significant fiscal pressure on universities if the gaps in funding are not addressed,” he said.



Legislators directed Egerton University to provide documentation to support further engagement with government agencies and urged strict compliance with labour laws, particularly regarding casual workers.



At the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology, management cited inadequate funding as a key operational challenge. Committee members, however, commended the institution for improving ethnic balance through recent recruitment efforts.



Meanwhile, the University of Embu faced scrutiny over non-compliance with fiscal responsibility requirements after employee costs rose to Sh957 million, about 49 per cent of the university’s total revenue of Sh1.96 billion.



The rise was attributed to the implementation of the 2017 - 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement, insufficient government capitation, and annual salary increments.



Officials at the University of Kabianga cited delayed government disbursements as a major challenge. MPs directed the university to address ethnic balance concerns within a year and strengthen governance structures in its commercial arm.



The committee also reviewed Kaimosi National Polytechnic, cautioning the institution over repeated delays in submitting audit evidence and directing it to resolve a long-standing land ownership dispute involving more than 60 acres lacking a title deed.



Members urged all institutions to improve inclusion of persons living with disabilities, strengthen procurement procedures, and enhance financial accountability.



Wamboka said the issues raised point to systemic funding challenges in higher education.



“These matters highlight broader structural challenges in funding higher education institutions. The committee will engage the Ministry of Education, HELB, and the National Treasury to explore sustainable solutions,” he said.



The findings come amid growing concerns over the sustainability of the new university funding model and delays in government disbursements that have strained institutional operations.