Youth in Kericho express anger by demolishing UDA's wheelbarrow

UDA party symbol (Wheelbarrow) hanged at Cheptais main stage in Mt Elgon on November 13, 2021. [File, Standard]

In the lead-up to the last general election, the youth in Kericho County embraced the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, going so far as to erect the party symbol—the yellow wheelbarrow—in the central business district of Kericho town.

Strategically placed along the Kericho-Kisumu highway, the wheelbarrow stood tall, signaling that the county was a UDA political stronghold.

However, in recent months, the UDA wheelbarrow has been brought down twice by youth expressing their frustration with President William Ruto's administration.

The first incident occurred during the 2024 Gen Z protests against the Finance Bill, which sparked outrage among local elders and some Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

In response, the ward representatives restored the monument and issued stern warnings against further vandalism.

Nevertheless, on June 25, 2025, during demonstrations to commemorate the lives lost in the previous year's protests, the wheelbarrow was once again pulled down.

This act defied the elders' warnings and reignited a symbolic battle over the country’s political direction.

On July 7, during the Saba Saba Day commemorations, the Myoot Council of Elders, three MCAs, and UDA-affiliated youth groups gathered at the site to re-erect the wheelbarrow.

This event served as a public demonstration of loyalty to President Ruto and the ruling party. Kipchebor MCA Erick Bett defended the action, stating, “The wheelbarrow is the flag and a revered symbol of the UDA. We will not allow anyone to bring it down again. We apologize to the party for the past incidents.”

Nominated MCA Matker Ishma warned demonstrators to stay away from the monument.

“We will protect the wheelbarrow by any means necessary,” he said, while also mentioning that he was working on a Youth Bill to ensure that young people receive at least 30% of county contracts.

Despite these efforts at reconciliation, tensions remain high. Brttian Boit, a Generation Z activist, responded defiantly via social media, saying, “The wheelbarrow is a sign of poverty. Tutatoa hiyo tu bado (We will bring it down once more).”

As political temperatures continue to rise in the country, the youth have vowed to bring down the wheelbarrow, arguing that it does not reflect their current situation.

"They have gone to university, acquired degrees, but there is nothing for them to do. We will not allow the wheelbarrow to stand; it reminds us of the false promises made by this regime,” said Nicholas Rotich.

As the symbolic tug-of-war continues, the wheelbarrow in Kericho stands not only as a party emblem but also as a reflection of Kenya’s deep generational and political divide.

Local UDA officials, police, elders, and ward representatives are closely monitoring the wheelbarrow, fearing that it may once again be brought down by the frustrated youth.