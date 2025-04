William Osewe, owner of the popular K’Osewe (Ranalo Foods). INSET: Ranalo Foods along Kimathi Street in Nairobi. [Standard]

There is trouble at Nairobi’s famous K’Osewe Ranalo food restaurant.

As the eateries serve visitors and workers alike delicacies such as fish, athola (smoked beef), and fried intestines, their operations are a bitter meal that has split businessman William Osewe Guda and his former wife, Stella Anne Mutheu Osewe.

Mutheu has sued Osewe before the Commercial Court in Nairobi.