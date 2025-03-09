Ruto-Raila truce must succeed or Kenya will pay the ultimate price

President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga after signing the Peace and Partnership Agreement at KICC, Nairobi, on March 7, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

As the leader of the Green Thinking Action Party, the most powerful and influential Green party in Kenya and the region, I watched the past two days unfold with immense hope. Our party is not just another political outfit - it is the nation’s conscience, the voice that speaks when others hesitate, and the vision that sees beyond the next election.

We do not chase power; we champion leadership that protects the land, empowers people, and secures a sustainable future. Had Kenya embraced Green Thinking earlier, this Ruto–Raila alliance would have been formed immediately after the 2022 elections. Because one truth stands above all: a nation can never be truly united unless its leaders are united for a common purpose. Kenya has endured years of political rivalries escalating into crises, with economic hardship, ethnic divisions, and policy stagnation as collateral damage. The handshake is not just a political event but a reckoning moment. Individuals may win elections, but nations are built through collective leadership.

The Kamba say, “Vatakomwa vakomeawa kutuka,” meaning, when the night catches up with you, you sleep wherever you find yourself. Kenya’s political class has arrived at a defining midnight hour - where self-interest must give way to national interest.

First, political stability is essential for economic prosperity. Kenya’s major challenges - rising inflation, unemployment, and high living costs - cannot be resolved in an environment of continuous political conflict. Investors require confidence, businesses need stability, and citizens need policies that deliver results. If guided by national interest, the Ruto-Raila pact can provide the stability necessary for economic revival. This is not about power-sharing but about burden-sharing.

Second, unity must be demonstrated, not just declared. For too long, elections have been ethnic battles rather than democratic contests. This alliance must break that cycle - but only if it prioritises inclusivity, justice, and service to the people. Kenyans must see this as a transformative vision, not just another short-lived political deal.

Third, Kenya must uphold democracy in both law and practice. President Ruto must allow free and fair competition in 2027, just as he once campaigned to lead. The ballot box - not political scheming - remains the only legitimate path to power. Those aspiring for leadership must also respect that democracy has no shortcuts or artificial crises. The next election is in 2027, not before.

Importantly, the responsibility for success does not rest solely on Ruto and Raila. It is shared across three key groups. First, the political class - government and opposition alike - must act with integrity. Cabinet members, advisors, and insiders must put national interests above personal ambitions. Those sidelined must remember that power is never owned, only borrowed. Losing influence today does not justify destabilizing the country. Patience and resilience, not reckless disruption, define true leadership.

Second, Kenyans must stay engaged and demand better leadership. People, not just leaders, build nations. Unresponsiveness hands power to those who may not serve the public’s best interests. Every citizen must hold leaders accountable, reject tribalism, and ensure the political class prioritizes national needs.

Third, the international community must respect Kenya’s sovereignty. We are not a playground for external interests. Development partners can support anti-corruption efforts, but with respect for Kenya’s dignity and priorities. Instead of lectures and conditions, they should dismantle the global networks enabling Africa’s wealth looting. Corruption involves not only bribe givers and takers, but also enablers. If the world truly supports Kenya, it must close avenues that allow corrupt money to evade accountability.

Unity is not just a political agenda but a God-given duty. For this alliance to succeed, it must rise above personal ambition and deliver real change. True leadership demands setting aside differences for the greater good. This is not about friendship; it is about Kenya.

The Ruto-Raila deal is a defining test of political maturity. Nurture it, and Kenya thrives. Destabilise it, and history will be unforgiving. Think Green, Act Green!

