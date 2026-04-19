When billions stop impressing us, political control begins to crumble

Sit through any political rally in Kenya and you will notice something. The numbers climb fast. Millions become billions. Billions are announced, promised, allocated and celebrated — long before a single shilling has moved. That figure is not accidental. It is the whole point.
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