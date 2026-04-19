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When billions stop impressing us, political control begins to crumble

By Edward Buri | Apr. 19, 2026

President William Ruto addresses residents in Kitutu Chache South after commissioning the Nyakoe Modern market. [Sammy Omingo, Standard] 

Sit through any political rally in Kenya and you will notice something. The numbers climb fast. Millions become billions. Billions are announced, promised, allocated and celebrated — long before a single shilling has moved. That figure is not accidental. It is the whole point.

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