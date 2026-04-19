Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

DR Congo, M23 armed group agree to ease aid, free prisoners

By AFP | Apr. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

M23 leader Corneille Nangaa holds a press conference at a hotel in Goma as clashes continued in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on January 30, 2025. [AFP]

The DR Congo government and the M23 group agreed to ease humanitarian aid deliveries and release prisoners within 10 days, according to a joint statement Sunday following talks in Switzerland.

Since 2021, the M23, backed by Rwanda, has seized territory in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a region ravaged by more than 30 years of conflict.

The two sides signed a US-brokered peace agreement in December but fighting has continued.

Talks mediated by Qatar were held in the Swiss town of Montreux from April 13 to 17.

"The DRC and AFC/M23 (the parties) agreed on the critical importance of ensuring life-saving humanitarian assistance for the people of eastern DRC," said a statement issued by both sides, mediators and other attendees.

"The parties agreed to facilitate rapid, unimpeded, safe, and sustained humanitarian access."

The two sides "agreed to comply with all of their obligations under international humanitarian law, international human rights law, and international refugee law, as applicable.

"The parties agreed to refrain from any action that would undermine the principled delivery of humanitarian assistance within the territories impacted by the conflict."

They said ensuring protection of civilians "remains paramount during the conduct of hostilities".

The DRC and the M23 agreed to refrain from any attack, destruction or removal of objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population -- including foodstuffs, crops, livestock, drinking water supplies and irrigation works, as well as telecoms and energy services, schools and hospitals.

They pledged to protect humanitarian workers, facilitate aid convoys and "do their utmost" to avoid aid being diverted or pillaged.

Ceasefire monitoring

The two sides "also agreed within 10 days to release prisoners... to continue building confidence."

Additionally, they signed a memorandum of understanding on ceasefire verification mechanisms "to begin conducting surveillance, monitoring, verification, and reporting on the implementation of the permanent ceasefire between the parties".

The M23 made advances in early 2025, capturing the major eastern cities of Goma and Bukavu.

Days after the signing of the US-brokered peace deal, the armed group seized another major city, Uvira on the border with Burundi, provoking an angry response from the United States.

While denying offering the M23 military backing, Rwanda insists that it faces an existential threat from the presence in the eastern DRC of armed groups linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide of the Tutsis.

The Montreux talks brought together representatives from the DRC government and from the M23 and its political arm, the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC).

They were joined by by representatives from Qatar, the United States, Switzerland, the African Union commission, and Togo as the AU mediator.

"The parties are committed to maintaining momentum in the peace process," the statement said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

DR Congo Tensions M23 DRC Prisoners Release Washington Accords
.

Latest Stories

Why Akamba community has sued UK government
Why Akamba community has sued UK government
Crime and Justice
By Stephen Nzioka
17 mins ago
How poor eyesight is failing Kenya's children and fueling road deaths
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
25 mins ago
How womb bypass saved 'miracle' baby in rare abdominal pregnancy
Reproductive Health
By Rodgers Otiso
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How womb bypass saved 'miracle' baby in rare abdominal pregnancy
By Rodgers Otiso 27 mins ago
How womb bypass saved 'miracle' baby in rare abdominal pregnancy
'Maandamano Tuesday': Fuel prices, cost of living push opposition, Gen Z back to the streets
By Steve Mkawale and Yvonne Chepkwony 57 mins ago
'Maandamano Tuesday': Fuel prices, cost of living push opposition, Gen Z back to the streets
Teacher sellouts? Cozy ties with State leaves union chiefs battling revolt
By Standard Team 57 mins ago
Teacher sellouts? Cozy ties with State leaves union chiefs battling revolt
Ruto: Why fuel prices are higher in Kenya
By Irene Githinji 57 mins ago
Ruto: Why fuel prices are higher in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved