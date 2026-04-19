DR Congo, M23 armed group agree to ease aid, free prisoners

Audio By Vocalize

M23 leader Corneille Nangaa holds a press conference at a hotel in Goma as clashes continued in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on January 30, 2025. [AFP]

The DR Congo government and the M23 group agreed to ease humanitarian aid deliveries and release prisoners within 10 days, according to a joint statement Sunday following talks in Switzerland.

Since 2021, the M23, backed by Rwanda, has seized territory in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a region ravaged by more than 30 years of conflict.

The two sides signed a US-brokered peace agreement in December but fighting has continued.

Talks mediated by Qatar were held in the Swiss town of Montreux from April 13 to 17.

"The DRC and AFC/M23 (the parties) agreed on the critical importance of ensuring life-saving humanitarian assistance for the people of eastern DRC," said a statement issued by both sides, mediators and other attendees.

"The parties agreed to facilitate rapid, unimpeded, safe, and sustained humanitarian access."

The two sides "agreed to comply with all of their obligations under international humanitarian law, international human rights law, and international refugee law, as applicable.

"The parties agreed to refrain from any action that would undermine the principled delivery of humanitarian assistance within the territories impacted by the conflict."

They said ensuring protection of civilians "remains paramount during the conduct of hostilities".

The DRC and the M23 agreed to refrain from any attack, destruction or removal of objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population -- including foodstuffs, crops, livestock, drinking water supplies and irrigation works, as well as telecoms and energy services, schools and hospitals.

They pledged to protect humanitarian workers, facilitate aid convoys and "do their utmost" to avoid aid being diverted or pillaged.

Ceasefire monitoring

The two sides "also agreed within 10 days to release prisoners... to continue building confidence."

Additionally, they signed a memorandum of understanding on ceasefire verification mechanisms "to begin conducting surveillance, monitoring, verification, and reporting on the implementation of the permanent ceasefire between the parties".

The M23 made advances in early 2025, capturing the major eastern cities of Goma and Bukavu.

Days after the signing of the US-brokered peace deal, the armed group seized another major city, Uvira on the border with Burundi, provoking an angry response from the United States.

While denying offering the M23 military backing, Rwanda insists that it faces an existential threat from the presence in the eastern DRC of armed groups linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide of the Tutsis.

The Montreux talks brought together representatives from the DRC government and from the M23 and its political arm, the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC).

They were joined by by representatives from Qatar, the United States, Switzerland, the African Union commission, and Togo as the AU mediator.

"The parties are committed to maintaining momentum in the peace process," the statement said.