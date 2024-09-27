Makau Mutua advises Gachagua to resign amid impeachment talks

Lawyer Makau Mutua Mutua says that the deputy president's role is ‘selected,’ not elected. [File, Standard]

Prominent lawyer Makau Mutua has advised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to step down before he faces the risk of impeachment.

Mutua warned that impeachment would be politically devastating for Gachagua.

“My free advice to DP Rigathi Gachagua; please resign before you are impeached. Impeachment is a political death penalty that bars you from holding any public office in Kenya for life,” the lawyer wrote on X.

His remarks come amid growing calls from various leaders for Gachagua’s removal as DP.

The political turmoil intensified after some leaders from the Mt. Kenya region endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the region’s ‘kingpin.’ This has complicated Gachagua's efforts to consolidate support in the region.

The impeachment discussions have sparked debate among political experts, with some arguing that such a move could destabilise the presidency.

However, Mutua dismissed these concerns, noting that the deputy president's role is ‘selected,’ not elected.

“The Deputy President is selected, not elected. The presidential candidate chooses the DP running mate; the people don’t elect the DP,” Mutua averred.

Sensing tension within the administration, the DP recently warned against a return to the "politics of betrayal," saying that the people of Mt. Kenya do not tolerate betrayal.

“Our people hate betrayal and are very unforgiving. I urge my brother Ruto not to be tempted to go in that direction, as he risks losing their trust. When there was an attempt to betray him, the people of this region stood firm,” Gachagua said at a church in Thika.

Mutua countered Gachagua’s claims, claiming that Mt. Kenya leaders have a history of betrayal without facing consequences.

“Either DP Gachagua has severe amnesia or doesn’t know the history of his ‘Mt. Kenya people.’ The people of Mt. Kenya don’t hate betrayal; in fact, they embrace it.”

He also criticised the church for allowing the deputy president to use its platform for political statements instead of worship.

The DP yesterday received support from Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, who pledged to have his back amid the impeachment push.

“Tell Riggy G, God is on the throne. There’s tension in this country; let’s pray for Kenya. And when the time comes, we will stand with you without fear or hatred. This country is bigger than all of us,” Kalonzo said during a memorial service for 21 pupils who died at Hillside Endarasha Academy.

Wamalwa echoed the sentiments, saying, “I want to assure you that the mountain has friends. Both Kalonzo and I were close to the late President Mwai Kibaki. If the day comes and the mountain calls upon us, we will stand with you—you will not walk alone.”

Reports indicate that a draft impeachment motion against Gachagua is ready to be tabled before Parliament, though clear grounds for the move remain unclear.

According to Article 150 of the Constitution, a deputy president can be impeached for gross violation of the Constitution, suspicion of committing a crime, or gross misconduct.