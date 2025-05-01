The Standard

Atwoli: A political wheeler-dealer disguised as the workers' defender

By Benjamin Imende | May. 1, 2025
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli  at Solidarity Building, Nairobi on April 26, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

For a man who built his name on the back of Kenya’s working class, Francis Atwoli appears more comfortable seated next to power than protesting outside its gates to defend workers’ rights.

At 75, the long-serving Secretary-General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) is less the firebrand labor crusader he once claimed to be and more a seasoned political operator—adept at aligning with presidents, building alliances, and religiously defending policies that hurt the very people he is paid to protect.

At a press briefing on Tuesday at the union’s headquarters in Nairobi, the executive board members strongly rejected claims that 74-year-old Atwoli was about to retire, firmly standing by their leader and dismissing the rumors as baseless. 

Related Topics

Cotu Boss Francis Atwoli COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli Workers Rights Kenya’s Working Class
.

Latest Stories

Why Ruto should shun centralised system and fully support devolution
Why Ruto should shun centralised system and fully support devolution
Opinion
By Jacktone Ambuka
2 hrs ago
Why you are likely to lose your land to family, not fraudsters
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
Africa champion Kerubo eyes Youth Olympics slot
Sports
By Ochieng Oyugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Atwoli: A political wheeler-dealer disguised as the workers' defender
By Benjamin Imende 2 hrs ago
Atwoli: A political wheeler-dealer disguised as the workers' defender
Intrigues on Gachagua's party and fate of allied MPs
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Intrigues on Gachagua's party and fate of allied MPs
Workers suffer as Atwoli 'too young' to retire at 75
By Esther Dianah 2 hrs ago
Workers suffer as Atwoli 'too young' to retire at 75
How Barrakoi six were shot dead by police as kin cry out for justice
By George Sayagie 2 hrs ago
How Barrakoi six were shot dead by police as kin cry out for justice
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved