Journalist Rita Tinina died of severe pneumonia- Autopsy

The late veteran journalist Rita Tinina. [Courtesy/Linkedin]

An autopsy report has revealed that renowned journalist Rita Tinina died of severe pneumonia.

The autopsy was conducted by government pathologist Dr Peter Ndegwa.

“We have been told that Rita died of severe pneumonia and we are satisfied with the results,” said a family representative.

Tinina was found dead in her home at Brooklyn Springs Apartments in Kileleshwa, Nairobi on Sunday, March 19.

The journalist was scheduled to be on duty at NTV to prepare for the 1pm bulletin but did not report to work resulting in her colleagues getting concerned.

She is survived by her nine-year-old daughter.