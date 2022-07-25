Twenty-four diplomats to attend presidential debate

The set up of the 2017 Presidential debate at the Catholic University of East Africa-CUEA. [File, Standard]

At least 24 international diplomats based in Kenya will attend tomorrow’s Presidential Debate at the Catholic University of East Africa-CUEA.

The secretariat said the 24 drawn from the diplomatic community include ambassadors, high commissioners, charge d’affairs and representatives.

They include Algeria, Argentina, Australia, DR Congo, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Finland, German, Jordan, Korea, Malaysia and Netherlands.

Others are Portugal, Qatar, Romania, AKDN, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, USA and the United Nations Dev System.

The confirmation comes a day after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya said its Presidential candidate Raila Odinga will not attend the debate.

On Sunday, Azimio’s secretariat spokesman Makau Mutua said their candidate would be having a town hall meeting with the electorate at Jericho Social Hall, Nairobi instead.

Raila was scheduled to face off with his main rival Deputy President William Ruto in a debate in the event organised by the Media Council of Kenya.

The former Prime Minister earlier on and his running mate Martha Karua had agreed to attend the debate.

During a media interview Raila said his availability would depend on the preparations and availability of the other parties who have been invited.

“I have agreed, but other people objected. I have participated before, so it will depend on the availability and preparations of other parties…but my commitment is that I’m always ready,” he said then.

This agreement saw his running mate Martha Karua battle it out with Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua during the running mates debate at the same venue.

But in yesterday’s statement, Mutua said, “Unfortunately, a traditional debate structure with opposing candidates joined together on stage is a bad idea this year.”

According to Mutua, Azimio’s presidential candidate has an excellent track record as opposed to his opponent adding that ‘rewarding a person with no regard for ethics with a debate would be a mistake.

“It would be a colossal mistake to reward such a person with a national debate. We will not help his failing campaign. He can explain himself and his poor record to voters without our help,” Mutua added.

Responding to Raila’s withdrawal from the debate, Deputy President and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has confirmed that he will attend the debate.

Ruto said by Raila’s move confirmed he was afraid because “he has no agenda or any plan for Kenyans.”

“I want to assure Kenyans, that I will attend the debate because I want to explain to Kenyans the plan we have as Kenya Kwanza. On Tuesday I will be at the debate because Kenyans want to make informed choices,” Ruto said.

According to the Presidential Debates Secretariat, the debate will proceed as planned.

Its head Clifford Machoka, said the date, venue, and timelines of the debate remain unchanged.

“The Kenya Presidential Debates Secretariat 2022 has taken note of the positions taken by the Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party regarding their participation in the 2022 Presidential Debate.

We continue to engage all stakeholders, including the various presidential campaign teams. We are committed to make the debates as inclusive and representative as possible, for the benefit of the Kenyan people,” said Machoka.

Machoka further said they had already shared the thematic areas with all the candidates and the moderators will endeavour to cover all the said topics within the set timeline in accordance with existing guidelines.

“We affirm as per the Presidential Debates Guidelines, the moderators will select the questions to be asked, and shall NOT share the same with the candidates. They will NOT meet with any of the campaign teams or the candidates,” said Machoka.