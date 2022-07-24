SECTIONS

Malt too good for Radio Africa at Nairobi tourney

By Ben Ahenda | 3d ago
Kenya Samurai and Tusker Malt in a past match. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Tucker Malt showed their Cannaught Cup Championships credentials with a 7-5.5 victory over Radio Africa at Nairobi Polo Club yesterday.
International handicap 5.5 Casimir Gross scored five goals for the winners as Megan Griffiths and Harry Stichbury scored the rest in the four-team knockout tournament.

International handicap 3.5 Archie Voirspuy scored all the five goals for Radio Africa to emerge as their man of the match.
In the OMT Bowl Championships, City Clock won one match and lost the other as the race for the title hots up.

In their first match, City Clock defeated MICT 3-2 and lost 3-1 against Governors.

To score for City Clock was Callum Shaw who managed a hattrick in the first (two goals) and second in the two chukka matches, while Natasha Tish replied with a double for the losers from spirited efforts of Kelvin Jumba and Fredd Kambo.

