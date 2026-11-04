Elderly KQ's Namibian employee loses Sh15.4m claim over Angolan judgment

Caroline Dunaiski flew into Kenya armed with a judgment against Kenya Airways (KQ) from the courts of Belas in Luanda in the Republic of Angola, seeking Sh15.4 million as salary arrears and benefits accrued for 10 years.
The 65-year-old Namibian citizen was a KQ Sales and Station Manager in Angola from August 30 2010, until her termination on May 6 2014.
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