Sh450m investment targets water, education and jobs in Kisumu

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SHOFCO CEO Dr. Kennedy Odede and Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr. Mathew Owili during Kisumu County Shofco Urban Network leaders election at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Grounds. [Courtesy]

Water access, girls’ education and youth employment are among the areas targeted by a Sh450 million community development investment in Kisumu County.

The investment includes Sh50 million spent on constructing 60 water pans to improve access to water for domestic use and other livelihood activities.

Another Sh160 million has gone towards sponsoring girls’ education, while Sh95 million has been disbursed in low-interest loans to young people to help them establish and grow businesses.

Community-based organisations (CBOs) have received Sh30 million to initiate development projects, while another Sh30 million has been issued in grants to 400 young people pursuing income-generating activities.

More than 1,000 young people have also undergone apprenticeship training to equip them with practical skills for employment and self-employment.

The programmes are part of investments by Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), which seeks to expand economic opportunities and improve living conditions among vulnerable communities.

SHOFCO Chief Executive Officer Dr Kennedy Odede said the initiatives were designed to give communities the resources and opportunities to address challenges affecting their livelihoods.

“We believe that lasting development begins when communities have the resources, skills and opportunities to shape their own future. Our investment in Kisumu is about helping young people earn a living, keeping girls in school, improving access to water and supporting communities to find solutions to the challenges they face,” Odede noted.

He was speaking in Kisumu during the election of new leaders of the SHOFCO Urban Network (SUN), a community-led movement that mobilises residents to identify local challenges and advocate for improved service delivery.

Odede said SUN had more than 120,000 members in Kisumu County, providing residents with a platform to participate in development initiatives and engage government on issues affecting their neighbourhoods.

He added that SHOFCO had handled 12,000 gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the county, providing support to survivors and strengthening access to protection and justice.

Odede challenged the newly elected SUN leaders to remain accountable to residents and prioritise issues affecting their communities.

“Community leadership is not about holding a title. It is about listening to people, understanding their challenges and organising them to take action. The leaders elected today must ensure that the voices of ordinary residents are heard and that development responds to their priorities,” he told the leaders.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Mathew Ochieng Owili commended SHOFCO for partnering with the county government and supporting programmes that complement public development efforts.

Owili observed that collaboration between county governments and community organisations helped address challenges requiring sustained investment and direct engagement with residents.

“Development becomes more meaningful when government works hand in hand with organisations that understand the realities of the communities they serve. SHOFCO has demonstrated the value of investing in people, and we appreciate its contribution to improving livelihoods and expanding opportunities for our residents,” Owili said.

He added that the county government would continue working with development partners to improve service delivery, support vulnerable households and create opportunities for young people.

Among the beneficiaries is Perpetual Anyango, a resident of Obunga slums who has benefited from SHOFCO's women's empowerment initiative.

Anyango explained that the programme had equipped her with dressmaking skills, provided her with a grant and trained her in business management, enabling her to pursue self-employment.

“Before this training, I had the desire to do something for myself, but I did not have all the skills and knowledge I needed. SHOFCO taught me dressmaking, gave me a grant to help me get started and showed me how to manage a business,” she recalled.

She added that learning how to manage money, serve customers and plan her business had helped her understand how to turn her skills into a source of income.

“Having a skill is one thing, but knowing how to turn it into a business is another. I now understand that I can use what I have learned to earn an income, support my family and build something that belongs to me. That is the kind of opportunity that gives a woman confidence and hope for the future,” she said.