Nairobi, Kiambu counties lead in reported cases of violence against children

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Children in school. [File, Standard]

Nairobi, Kiambu and Nakuru counties recorded the highest numbers of reported cases of violence against children in the 2025-26 financial year, according to a report by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ).

Nairobi recorded 22,493 cases, followed by Kiambu with 12,112 and Nakuru with 7,697. Migori and Busia completed the top five, with 7,207 and 6,397 cases, respectively.

Vihiga recorded the fewest cases at 678, followed by Tana River (721), Trans Nzoia (818), Lamu (995) and Isiolo (1,251).

Nationally, authorities recorded some 174,493 cases of violence during the financial year. Of those affected, 88,976 were female, and 85,517 were male.

The report also details the work of the State Department for Children Services in handling children in need of care and protection, as well as those in conflict with the law.

A total of 2,131 children were admitted to 30 rescue centres, children's homes and rehabilitation schools. Of these, 860 were released, while 1,407 remained in the institutions.

“Remand homes held the highest number, with 800, accounting for 57 per cent of those who remained in statutory institutions,” the report states.

Rescue centres held 272 children, while rehabilitation schools accommodated 335.

Meanwhile, the police Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU) investigated sixty-three (63) cases involving children.

These included twenty-three (23) child pornography cases, of which thirteen (13) were before the courts, nine were under investigation, and one was pending action against a known accused person.

The unit also recorded nine defilement cases. Five were before the courts, three were under investigation, and one was pending action against a known accused person.

There was also one sexual assault case and two cases involving indecent acts.

The report further listed thirteen (13) child trafficking cases, with five before the courts and eight under investigation.

Two cases of parental abduction were under investigation, while one kidnapping-for-ransom case had been concluded.

Authorities also recorded eight cases of missing children. Five remained under investigation, while three had been resolved.

The State Department for Children Services helpline received 1,149 requests for counselling and 22,943 inquiries on issues including adoption, food assistance and birth registration.

Courts also referred 1,466 cases to Probation and Aftercare Services. Male victims accounted for 1,342 referrals, compared with 124 involving female victims.

Of the referrals involving male victims, 713 were for pre-sentencing reports and 330 for bail information reports.

For female victims, 45 referrals involved victim impact statements, while 42 were for pre-sentencing reports.