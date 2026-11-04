Parents ordered to pay Sh5.7m hospital bill after court overturns Sh12.5m award

On April 18 2015, Sarah Dzombo’s daughter (END) delivered her baby (EN) at Pandya Hospital in Mombasa County and the baby was admitted to the hospital the next day.
Five months later, on August 31 2015, END was discharged with a medical bill of Sh8,212,807.
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