Parents ordered to pay Sh5.7m hospital bill after court overturns Sh12.5m award

Pandya Hospital in Mombasa, which sued parents over Sh12.5 million in medical bills for their daughter and grandchild. [Courtesy]

On April 18 2015, Sarah Dzombo’s daughter (END) delivered her baby (EN) at Pandya Hospital in Mombasa County and the baby was admitted to the hospital the next day.

Five months later, on August 31 2015, END was discharged with a medical bill of Sh8,212,807.