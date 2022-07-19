SECTIONS

Trust institutions managing elections, former AG Githu Muigai says

By David Njaaga | Jul 19th 2022
Former Attorney General Githu Muigai [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai has discouraged politicians and their supporters from mistrusting public institutions mandated to organise and conduct the election process.

His remarks come amid rising political tensions in the country, as presidential aspirants tour the country to popularize their manifestos 20 days ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Speaking during the launch of Kenya's Political Education Source Book by Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu in Nairobi on Tuesday, Muigai blamed politicians for raising concerns about neutrality in election management bodies.

He has also warned that such actions could jeopardise how the August 9 elections are run.
 

“These are very dangerous steps in the wrong direction. We must have some measure of trust in public institutions. We must trust judges; we cannot have a situation where we delegitimize the Judiciary ahead of the contest,” he warned.

He called on journalists to exercise caution in their election reporting adding media plays a key role in electoral processes as candidates and political parties depend on it for media access.
 

“I get very concerned when the media elite begin to delegitimize state institutions [charged with election management] by slowly beginning to create a doubt, not on evidence, but on hearsay,” he warned.

Interior Secretary Fred Matiang'i has previously challenged politicians to be tolerant and refrain from using inciting language in their campaigns.

Matiang’i said while the country heads toward the general elections, it is prudent for politicians to refrain from sentiments that may fuel violence and jeopardise the peace and stability of the country.

“We are asking our leaders, particularly the political class to be very careful about their language, the tone of their conversation, their messaging and how they address the public, reduce tension and any possible opportunity for incitement and refrain from habits that would put us into problems,” he said.

Related Topics

Former AG Githu Mugai 2022 General Election Judiciary
.

Latest Stories

Coming soon: Karua-Gachagua debate and much more
Coming soon: Karua-Gachagua debate and much more
National
By Wambua Sammy and Charles Otieno
33 mins ago
22 killed, 33 injured in Egypt bus-lorry crash
Africa
By AP
49 mins ago
UN launches guidance note on reporting of children abductions
World
By Xinhua
55 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Coming soon: Karua-Gachagua debate and much more
By Wambua Sammy and Charles Otieno 33 mins ago
Coming soon: Karua-Gachagua debate and much more
Equity Bank seeks to join Ferdinand Waititu's case to recover Sh200 million loan
By Paul Ogemba 2 hrs ago
Premium Equity Bank seeks to join Ferdinand Waititu's case to recover Sh200 million loan
Reuben Kigame was treated unfairly by IEBC, High Court finds
By Kamau Muthoni 7 hrs ago
Reuben Kigame was treated unfairly by IEBC, High Court finds
John Boyes: The colonial Kenya 'king' who carried evidence under his arm
By Peter Muiruri 9 hrs ago
Premium John Boyes: The colonial Kenya 'king' who carried evidence under his arm

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel