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Misplaced anger? President Ruto chases 'ghosts', turns Uhuru and Sifuna into bogeymen

By Ndung’u Gachane | Oct. 14, 2026
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For two months in a row, the Head of State has framed next year’s General Election as a contest between himself and his predecessor. [File, Standard]

An adage goes: when your house is on fire, you do not chase after fleeing rats; instead, you put out the fire. President William Ruto seems to be doing the exact opposite.

At a time when the economy is struggling, university education is paralysed, families face hunger following crop failures, and debt is choking both citizens and the government, the President appears preoccupied with political campaigns.

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