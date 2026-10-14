Ruto hits out at opposition, defends bottom-up agenda

President William Ruto inspects the Kapsait-Sondany Road and launches a last-mile electricity project in West Pokot on Wednesday. [PCS]

President William Ruto has accused the opposition of peddling anger, ethnic divisions and jealousy instead of offering Kenyans an alternative development agenda.

Speaking during his inspection of the Kapsait-Sondany Road and the launch of the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity project in Pokot South Constituency, West Pokot County, on Wednesday, the President said Kenyans elected his administration because it had a clear plan to transform the country.