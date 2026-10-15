Orengo claims security detail withdrawn again

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Siaya Governor James Orengo says he will not be intimidated by the withdrawal of his security. [Orengo, X]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed that his security detail was withdrawn again, shortly after attending the memorial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo.

Orengo described the latest withdrawal as part of a series of similar incidents, maintaining that he would not be intimidated.

“I remain unbowed,” Orengo wrote on his social media accounts.

Orengo's claim came hours after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya reported that officers attached to him had been withdrawn at around 11pm on Wednesday.

Natembeya cited Article 47 of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right to administrative action that is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair.

“I therefore call upon the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to provide a formal explanation of the reasons for this decision and to clarify whether the applicable security procedures have been followed,” Natembeya said.

In a quick rejoinder, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen defended the withdrawal of officers assigned to Natembeya, alleging that the governor associates with individuals he described as goons and was planning violence.

“Political goonism must be finished. Some politicians are enjoying the security provided by the government. They have police officers but still plan violence,” Murkomen said.

He specifically accused Natembeya of associating with individuals he described as goons while allegedly planning chaos, arguing that such conduct could not be allowed alongside the provision of government security.

“We have a governor here in neighbouring Trans Nzoia, who hangs around with goons and plans chaos. He wants to have police officers, and at the same time he is planning violence. We will not allow any politician to use government offices and government security to plan violence,” Murkomen stated.