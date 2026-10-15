Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Orengo claims security detail withdrawn again

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Siaya Governor James Orengo says he will not be intimidated by the withdrawal of his security. [Orengo, X]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed that his security detail was withdrawn again, shortly after attending the memorial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo.

Orengo described the latest withdrawal as part of a series of similar incidents, maintaining that he would not be intimidated.

“I remain unbowed,” Orengo wrote on his social media accounts.

Orengo's claim came hours after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya reported that officers attached to him had been withdrawn at around 11pm on Wednesday.

Natembeya cited Article 47 of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right to administrative action that is lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair. 

“I therefore call upon the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to provide a formal explanation of the reasons for this decision and to clarify whether the applicable security procedures have been followed,” Natembeya said.

In a quick rejoinder, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen defended the withdrawal of officers assigned to Natembeya, alleging that the governor associates with individuals he described as goons and was planning violence.

“Political goonism must be finished. Some politicians are enjoying the security provided by the government. They have police officers but still plan violence,” Murkomen said.

He specifically accused Natembeya of associating with individuals he described as goons while allegedly planning chaos, arguing that such conduct could not be allowed alongside the provision of government security.

“We have a governor here in neighbouring Trans Nzoia, who hangs around with goons and plans chaos. He wants to have police officers, and at the same time he is planning violence. We will not allow any politician to use government offices and government security to plan violence,” Murkomen stated.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Siaya Governor James Orengo Orengo's Security Withdrawn Natembea's Security Withdrawn Kivumbi 2027
.

Latest Stories

Coe says Kenya fully supports preps for 2029 Nairobi event
Coe says Kenya fully supports preps for 2029 Nairobi event
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
2 hrs ago
From drums to silence as tears flow at Mbaraki
Football
By Maarufu Mohamed
2 hrs ago
Fuel prices may go higher as subsidies fund depleted
Business
By Macharia Kamau
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila's spirit: Pro-Ruto, Linda Mwananchi leaders contend for Baba's magic
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Raila's spirit: Pro-Ruto, Linda Mwananchi leaders contend for Baba's magic
Baba, we miss you: Thousands gather to honour Raila on first anniversary
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Baba, we miss you: Thousands gather to honour Raila on first anniversary
Abandoning Raila: Questions as former Raila allies give first anniversary a wide berth
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Abandoning Raila: Questions as former Raila allies give first anniversary a wide berth
Fuel prices may go higher as subsidies fund depleted
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Fuel prices may go higher as subsidies fund depleted
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved