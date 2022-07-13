Mike Sonko to be on the ballot in Mombasa governor race

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Mombasa has ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clear Mike Sonko to contest for Mombasa governorship.

Justice Stephen Githinji ruled on Wednesday, July 13 that the electoral commission acted unfairly by locking out the former Nairobi governor.

The judge said IEBC was unreasonable for refusing to accept certified copies of Sonko’s academic certificates outside stipulated timeline.

Sonko was locked out of the race after both the County Assembly of Nairobi and the Senate impeached him over gross misconduct allegations.

More soon.