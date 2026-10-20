Ruto launches Achieng Oneko's biography at Mashujaa Day celebrations

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President William Ruto signing copies of the biography titled The Price of Freedom. [PCS]

President William Ruto launched a biography of freedom fighter Achieng Ramogi Oneko, titled The Price of Freedom, at Eldoret State Lodge during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Ruto described the book as an important publication that preserves Oneko’s legacy and documents a defining chapter in Kenya’s struggle for independence.

The President signed four copies of the book before handing them to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogambo and his Culture counterpart, Hanna Cheptumo.

The Oneko family thanked Ruto for incorporating the book launch into this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, describing the occasion as an emotional tribute to the late freedom fighter.

“It is a day of deep emotions. To Kenya, he was Ramogi, Ochieng’ Oneko, nationalist, freedom fighter, accused number three of the Kapenguria Trial, but to us he was simply Baba,” Dr Achieng’ Ong’ong’a said.

Oneko was among six prominent leaders who played a key role in Kenya’s struggle for independence. The other members of the Kapenguria Six were Jomo Kenyatta, Paul Ngei, Kunga Karumba, Bildad Kaggia and Fred Kubai.

Born and raised in Uyoma sub-location in Bondo Constituency, Oneko attended Maseno Mission School. He died on June 9, 2007, aged 87, as the last surviving member of the Kapenguria Six.

Dr Barrack Muluka reconstructed and enriched the biography through historical research, family accounts, and eyewitness testimonies. It explores the sacrifices, friendships, difficult decisions and aspirations that shaped modern Kenya.

Published by Longhorn Publishers PLC, the book features a foreword by the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

It also invites Kenyans to reflect on the ideals that inspired the independence struggle and their collective responsibility to safeguard the freedoms and values for which the country’s heroes fought.