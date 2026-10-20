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Ruto-Natembeya feud flares as 2027 politics takes shape

By Osinde Obare and Martin Ndiema | Oct. 20, 2026
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President William Ruto opens the Masinde Muliro Market in Kitale town on October 18, 2026. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

The political standoff between President William Ruto and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has escalated into efforts to suppress and arrest the governor and to derail development projects in Trans Nzoia County.

The row centres on allegations of undermining devolution, hijacking projects and the sudden withdrawal of the governor's security detail.

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Related Topics

William Ruto George Natembeya Elections 2027 Kivumbi 2027
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