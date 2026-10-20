Judge certifies fresh bid to jail Governor Sakaja, Charles Kerich over Sh76.7m debt as urgent

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. [File, Standard]

The High Court has certified as urgent a fresh application seeking to have Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, former Finance Executive Charles Kerich and two other county officials jailed over an alleged breach of a court-approved payment plan in a Sh106.7 million legal fees dispute.

Justice Francis Gikonyo certified the application by Kwengu & Company Advocates seeking to reinstate a three-month jail sentence previously imposed on Kerich and hold Sakaja, current Finance County Executive Committee Member Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya and Chief Officer for Finance Asha Abdi accountable for the alleged failure to pay Sh76.7 million.