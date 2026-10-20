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Former governors, CS line-up for 2027 race

By Phares Mutembei | Oct. 20, 2026
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Former Agriculture CS Peter Munya. [File, Standard]

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya was well primed to run for the Meru Governor seat in 2022, but then he had a change of heart.

Riding on a hugely successful tenure as Agriculture CS during which he presided over beneficial reforms on tea, coffee and other areas, Mr Munya was well positioned to recapture the seat he had lost to former Governor Kiraitu Murungi in 2017, a loss he had contested in court.

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Related Topics

Meru Governor Race 2027 Peter Munya Elections 2027 Kawira Mwangaza
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