Pumwani Maternity Hospital where forty-one staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

Forty-one staff members, including health workers, at Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi have tested positive for Covid-19. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Ministry of Health Director-General Patrick Amoth said the cases at Pumwani hospital were found after 290 staff members were tested. “All the forty-one cases have been on home-based isolation. Two have been discharged from home-based isolation care and the remaining thirty-nine are doing well. No one has gone to a hospital for care and we are hopeful they will be able to pull through,” he said. Dr Amoth added that there was a remaining batch of about 100 staff members to be tested for the virus at the hospital.

He also assured the public that Pumwani Maternity Hospital was safe and that health authorities will give the workers all the necessary support needed during this pandemic. “The hospital is safe, the staff who are working here are properly trained and we’ll continue to give them support in terms of capacity building, in terms of proper gear, in terms of infection control measures to ensure as they work they are not only safe but also offer safe services,” he said. Yesterday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that mass testing was being conducted at the hospital after the Nairobi's Kenya Union of Nurses (KUN) chairman Boaz Onchari raised concerns. Onchari said: “I cannot tell the accumulative number of health workers at the hospital who have tested positive. But I can speak for nurses and I can confirm that 15 of them have tested positive.”

So far, the country has reported more than 10,000 cases of Covid-19 with 197 deaths since the first case was confirmed on March 13. The cases and the fatalities have surged in the past three weeks even as the government insisted that it’s in control of the outbreak. A week after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the reopening of the economy in phases on July 6, the country recorded 2,038 cases. One of the bare minimums for reopening was the preparedness of hospitals in the counties. Each of the 47 counties was to have at least 300 isolation beds. Some of the counties have achieved this while others are working towards the same.

CS Mutahi Kagwe, yesterday, said it was evident that the affected people were more and the high numbers of cases reported are expected. “If you don’t wear a mask and keep physical distance, stay at home. Don’t transfer your irresponsibility to the government,” the CS warned.