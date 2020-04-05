The Ministry of Health has reported 278 new coronavirus cases from 3,053 samples tested in the last 24 hours, raising the number of cases in Kenya to 8,528. Updating the nation from Wote, Makueni County, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe () said the total number of tests done since the first case was reported in March stood at 196,508. Eighty-nine patients had also been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,593.

Unfortunately, two patients have succumbed to the virus raising the fatalities to 169. The CS applauded the County for its committed efforts in combating the spread of the virus. Makueni is among counties with few coronavirus cases. Out of the cases reported, Makueni County had only 44 cases, including four healthcare workers, out of a sample size of 299. The total number of cases reported in the county had placed it at number 12 but Mr. Kagwe warned the number could rise following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. “This is a modest number but it can change, particularly now that restrictions of movement in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa have been lifted,” the CS warned.

Kagwe said the Kivutha Kibwana-led county had embraced home-based care and upscaled the level of preparedness even as the virus continued to spread in most of the counties. “Government of Makueni has achieved the 300 bed isolation capacity in line with the directive by the President. Alongside this, isolation facility capacity are two ICU and 20 HDU beds, plus two quarantine facilities as part of the county preparedness. I want to congratulate you for this achievement,” he said. The virus has now spread to 42 counties. The CS warned it will be just a matter of time before it spreads to the remaining five counties if containment measures are not observed.Healthcare workers who have been on the frontline in the fight against the contagious disease have also been affected.

“It is important to note among those exposed to the virus are our healthcare workers who continue to work under difficult conditions and circumstances as they officer crucial services to our people. Currently, 257 healthcare workers have fallen victim to the virus,” the CS noted. He assured the health workers that the government will step up efforts to protect them at all times by making available the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other commodities as they manage Covid-19 patients. Since March 13, 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Kenya, the country has reported more than 8,000 confirmed cases. According to the Ministry of Health, 10 percent of infections are symptomatic. Over 65 per cent of those infected are males and a majority are in the age group of 30-39 years.