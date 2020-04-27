Covid-19 infections in Kenya rise by eight to 363

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at a past press briefing on April 22. [File, Standard]

Eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising Kenya’s tally of cases to 363.Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe told a press conference on Monday that the new cases were reported in Nairobi and the coastal region. Each county recorded four cases of Kenyans with no foreign travel history. "All of them are Kenyans. Before it used to be people who had travelled elsewhere," Kagwe said, pointing to the growing worry of community transmissions.

The health minister added that eight more people have been discharged from isolation facilities to take the number of total recoveries to 114. So far, the contagious virus, first reported in Kenya on March 13, has claimed 14 lives.

Kagwe said his ministry was identifying roles it could play in limiting the economic disruption occasioned by the virus outbreak. "In addition to everything else that we are doing, we are playing our role as a ministry to see what measures we can take and assist the economy to continue going on in spite of everything," he said.

This, however, he held will be on their own terms even as they learn from the experiences of other countries. "Countries are opening up much earlier than we think we should, others have delayed but we want to make our own measures based on our own experiences and what we have seen as a people," Kagwe noted.

