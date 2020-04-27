Covid-19 infections in Kenya rise by eight to 363
SEE ALSO: Coronavirus takes toll on cost of inputs for companiesThe health minister added that eight more people have been discharged from isolation facilities to take the number of total recoveries to 114. So far, the contagious virus, first reported in Kenya on March 13, has claimed 14 lives. Easing lockdown
Kagwe said his ministry was identifying roles it could play in limiting the economic disruption occasioned by the virus outbreak. "In addition to everything else that we are doing, we are playing our role as a ministry to see what measures we can take and assist the economy to continue going on in spite of everything," he said.
SEE ALSO: Panic buying follows coronavirus across the globeThis, however, he held will be on their own terms even as they learn from the experiences of other countries. "Countries are opening up much earlier than we think we should, others have delayed but we want to make our own measures based on our own experiences and what we have seen as a people," Kagwe noted. This story is being updated.
