Curfew extended by 21 days as seven more test positive for coronavirus

President Uhuru Kenyatta () has announced the extension of the dusk-to-dawn curfew by 21 days. In the daily updates on the state of coronavirus in the country, the president also announced a 21-day extension of the cessation of movement in and out of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and the Nairobi Metropolitan area. So far, the national tally of coronavirus confirmed cases in Kenya are 343.

The number on fatalities still stands at 14. To beat the spread of the virus, President Uhuru added that police will be on high alert at the lockdown areas and at the borders. There have been fears that truck drivers pose a weak link in the fight against Covid-19.

Kenyans were anxious about today's address on the 21st day of the state-ordered curfew.

In his address on Friday, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman declined to divulge information on whether there would be an extension of the curfew or not.

When the order was first issued, many Kenyans were left stranded as they only had a few hours to be within or outside the boundaries.

The listed curfew areas are the Nairobi Metropolitan area, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa.

Although the number of confirmed cases continues to go higher each day, Mombasa and Nairobi are leading with the cases.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was criticised for not giving Kenyans ample time to be where they needed to be.

The National Police Service, expected to implement all orders set in place to curb coronavirus spread, had a field day.

Photos and short video clips were awash within a few hours of police clobbering Kenyans found outside during curfew hours.

Some were beaten to a pulp, others maimed while some succumbed to their injuries.

The action painted a disturbing picture on how the police abhorred human rights in the face of coronavirus.

The world was watching.

As police continue to be criticised, authorities call on the public to follow the rules and be at the right place at the right time.

As coronavirus slows down the world, each country is trying to control the spread of the virus.

While others have called for herd immunity and looking into other avenues of coping, it is still unclear when the world will go back to normal speed, not the slow motion being witnessed at the moment.

National hygiene programme

President Uhuru emphasised the need for increased hygiene in the fight against coronavirus.

Residents are advised to wash hands with soap and running water regularly.

Cleaning stations have been set up in regular points in the public as the fight against coronavirus hots up.

Other than creating jobs, the programme is aimed at creating a healthy environment.

Although eateries and many restaurants remain closed, Uhuru said they will be allowed to resume minimal operation if the administration observes the hygiene rules set in place. Those that violate the regulations risk being punished.

Uhuru admitted that the heavy rains and continuous flooding have hurt the fight against coronavirus spread.

Twenty-nine people have died and thousands displaced in Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot landslides.

On Friday Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya said the government had called off the search for bodies.

But in his address at state House on Saturday, Uhuru said resources will be mobilised to assist those affected.

The President added that if cases continue increasing in Mandera, as has been the case, it may be added onto the list of counties on lockdown. Mass testing and increased supply of medical equipment is expected to ease the pressure on healthworkers and flatten the curve on infections.

