Nairobi Coffee Exchange unveils 2026-2030 plan, bets on transparency and technology

Amos Mariba left,NCE chairman Kenneth Gitonga center and NCE CEO Lisper Ngung’u right ,during the Launch of NCE strategic plan 2026-2030,[Juliet Omelo,Standard]

Kenya’s coffee industry is positioning itself for a turnaround driven by higher farmer earnings, expanded production zones, and a more transparent trading system following the launch of a new five-year strategic plan by the Nairobi Coffee Exchange.

The 2026–2030 strategy outlines how the exchange intends to modernise coffee trading through technology by taking the bidding online, strengthening price discovery, and restoring confidence among farmers, buyers, and other market players.

Government officials said the plan aligns with ongoing reforms in the coffee sector under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Speaking at the launch on behalf of the Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSME Development, Amos Mariba said the strategy would guide the exchange in addressing operational weaknesses, managing risks, and delivering on its mandate as the country’s primary coffee trading platform.

He said reforms spearheaded by the Ministry, with backing from the Presidency, were already translating into better outcomes for farmers.

“The strategic plan will guide the Nairobi Coffee Exchange to achieve its goals and vision, while also addressing any weaknesses or threats facing the organisation. The reforms being implemented are designed to make coffee the real deal again," Mariba said.

Mariba added that the government is targeting a sharp rise in production in the coming years.

“We want to increase coffee output from about 40,000 metric tonnes to over 200,000 metric tonnes in the coming years, and by 2027, we are targeting more than 100,000 metric tonnes,” he said.

He pointed to higher farm-gate prices as evidence that the reforms are working, noting that farmers who once earned between Sh20 and Sh40 per kilo of cherry are now earning between Sh120 and Sh150.

He attributed the gains to measures such as the cherry advance fund, which has grown to nearly Sh10 billion, and the Direct Settlement System that ensures timely payments and reduces the role of middlemen.

“If you want to know whether these reforms are yielding fruit, talk to the farmer. The farmer is now central to this process. When the farmer is happy, Kenya is happy," Mariba noted.

Nairobi Coffee Exchange chairman Kenneth Gitonga said the five-year plan is anchored on transparency, efficiency, and trust.

“This plan captures our dream and inspiration for the next five years. We want to build capacity and improve efficiency to create confidence among all players, farmers, brokers, and buyers," Gitonga said.

He said the exchange is investing in technology to allow real-time access to information and improve transparency, especially for the farmers.

“Farmers will be able to trace their coffee, buyers will know exactly where it comes from, and the market will operate on a fair and transparent basis,” he said.

The exchange’s chief executive officer, Lisper Ndung'u, said recent gains in market value are largely a reflection of improved performance at the farm level.

“The greatest success of this market is the product of the farmer’s work. Our role is to provide a platform for value creation and ensure that once the best price is discovered, as much value as possible goes back to the farmer," the CEO said.

She asserted that efficiency at the production level, better access to information, and a fairer distribution system have contributed to higher returns.

“We have digitised the auction process, and we now stream auctions live to ensure a fair and transparent system,” she said, adding that the Direct Settlement System has played a key role in improving cash flow to farmers.

On revenue prospects, the CEO said performance will continue to be driven by global demand trends as coffee remains a strong global commodity.

“Coffee remains a strong global commodity, and demand trends influence local prices. Quality is also critical, and with government support in inputs such as seedlings and fertiliser, farmers are going back to their farms with renewed confidence," she said.

She noted that emerging coffee-growing areas are expected to lift both acreage and output.

“We are seeing new plantations in Western Kenya, Rift Valley, Eastern regions, and even towards the Coast, and this should translate into higher production,” she said.

According to the exchange, about 95 per cent of Kenya’s coffee export value, estimated at nearly sh 37 billion, is traded through the exchange, underscoring its central role in the sector.

With the new strategic plan in place, government and industry leaders expressed optimism that expanded production, improved quality, and a stronger specialty coffee segment will boost farmer incomes and reinforce Kenya’s position in the global coffee market.