A new books urges leaders to fulfill their promises

Dr. Korir Sing'oei Ps Foreign Affairs Ministry Of Foreign & diaspora Affairs during ministry of foreign affairs & diaspora affairs wellness [File, Standard]

A new book, which challenges leaders to move beyond electoral victory towards the harder work of delivery, credibility, and sustained public trust, has been launched.

The book, Beyond the Ballot, enters the leadership debate with clarity and conviction at a time when public trust is fragile, democratic institutions are under strain, and Africa’s global voice is being renegotiated.

The landmark pan-African publication argues that in a digitally connected world, leadership is no longer defined solely by policy, but by clarity of communication, institutional strength, and narrative control.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Korir Sing’oei, who served asthe Guest of Honour, in a lunch curated by strategic communications leader Gina Din.

Dr. Sing’oei’s participation underscored the book’s relevance not only to governance but to diplomacy and Africa’s positioning on the world stage.

He says that Africa’s leaders must climb down and engage their citizens and earn the trust necessary to foster an environment where collaboration and shared development can be made possible.

“In Beyond the Ballot, Gina mobilises and distils her breadth of experience and peerage to make an urgent case that in moments of transition, rapture and complexity, such as we live in today, Africa must communicate her story, viewpoints and positions deliberately and consistently across multiple arenas,” says Dr. Korir.

He continues, “The book lays out tools and strategies which, if embraced, can transform the discordant voices of government and policy actors into coherent and persuasive showcases transmitting hope and certainty in times of drift and challenge.”

Beyond The Ballot has also received endorsement from iconic Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba, whose leadership beyond sport reflects the growing influence of African voices across culture, diplomacy, and global citizenship.

“Beyond the Ballot is about reclaiming Africa’s voice and demonstrating the power of thoughtful, effective leadership in shaping our future. Through real-life case studies and practical insights, it aims to inspire leaders, citizens, and the next generation of African change-makers to lead with intention, courage, and vision,” says Din.

Drawing on lived experience, policy insight, and cross-sector expertise, Beyond the Ballot presents practical case studies from governance, media, crisis management, public health, diplomacy, and nation branding. It connects communication to accountability and demonstrates how trust, once lost, must be rebuilt deliberately.

The evening’s leadership dialogue was shaped by Thebe Ikalafeng, a globally respected reputation strategist and founder of Brand Africa, whose work has influenced how African nations position themselves competitively on the world stage.

He was joined by international journalist Milton Nkosi, whose reporting across elections, conflict zones, and global summits has defined how Africa’s political transitions are understood internationally. Their contribution and perspectives reinforced the book’s central thesis that leadership and narrative are inseparable.

Leading African thinkers and practitioners who contribute to the book include Dr. Wale Akinyemi, Dr. Frank Njenga, Billene Seyoum Woldeyes, Susan Wakhungu Githuku, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, and Dr. Edgar Githua.

Others are Matt Aikhionbare, Justice Alfred Mavedzenge, Moky Makura, Anver Versi, Prof. Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane, and others whose collective experience spans policy, media, diplomacy, health, branding, and civic leadership.

Together, their insights offer a practical roadmap for leaders, policymakers, institutions, and citizens committed to strengthening governance and shaping Africa’s narrative on its own terms. Beyond the Ballot will be available in print across major bookstores and online platforms, with launch events planned in key cities across the continent throughout the year.